Rhode Island man indicted on armed robbery charges

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Somerville bank robbery that resulted in shots fired, officials say.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Daniel Rosado of Providence, Rhode Island was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges of armed bank robbery, one count of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

On May 1, Rosado allegedly entered the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank, brandished a gun and fired a shot into the ceiling.

Rosado is accused of yelling to the people into the bank to “get down” and throwing a backpack to a teller before demanding the cash.

While the teller was filling the backpack, prosecutors say a customer left the bank and flagged down an officer.

The officer approached Rosado and they exchanged gunfire as the man fled the area down College Avenue.

A witness attempted to tackle Rosado to the ground and succeeded in getting him to drop the backpack that contained a Webley revolver, loaded with four unfired rounds of ammunition, and two cartridge casings, as well as more than $500, police say.

According to court records, Rosado has prior felony convictions for the nelgligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny, witness intimidation and by means of a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, Rosado is facing hefty jail time and heavy fines.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)