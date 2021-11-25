MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a Rhode Island man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-495 southbound at mile marker 33 in Mansfield around 5:30 a.m. found a 2009 Lexus sedan with significant damage.

The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus, a 39-year-old Rumford, Rhode Island, man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

His name has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The left and middle lane of I-495 were temporarily closed for cleanup efforts. The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

