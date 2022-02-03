PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently filing applications in five states for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits, and collecting tens of thousands of dollars he was not eligible for, federal prosecutors said.

Keishon Brown, 33, of Providence, beginning in May 2020, submitted fraudulent online applications with unemployment agencies in Massachusetts, Arizona, Nevada, Virginia, and California for pandemic-related unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha said in a statement.

Brown claimed in his applications that he was unemployed, but that he had previously worked in each of those states, when he had not, according to court documents. He collected a total of more than $62,000 in benefits he was not entitled to receive, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

