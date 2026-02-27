EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A daring rescue in East Providence, Rhode Island when a man scaled a tree to rescue a cat that had been stuck high in the branches for two days during the Blizzard of 2026.

Matt Lyons’ said his sister initially heard about the cat who was stuck in the tree about 40 feet high, and knew he had to help after neighbors were unable to reach it.

“It’s pretty much free to be nice, so we saw what we could do in this situation,” Lyons said.

Heights are nothing new to Lyons, who is used to being even higher in the air as an ironworker.

“I knew if I could get to the lowest limb, I could get to all the other limbs because they were so close to each other,” he said.

Lyons eventually got to the cat, named Pixie, put the animal into his sweatshirt, and brought it down. He said it seemed like Pixie wanted to be rescued.

“It wasn’t scared at all, it wanted to be saved,” he said. “The closer I got to it, it started screaming and meowing. Even when I picked it up it wasn’t clawing or anything.”

Pixie’s owner was relieved when her beloved pet was back on the ground. Lyons said he hopes the cat does not leave home during a blizzard again.

“She was pretty happy and relieved,” he said. “I hope she’s safe and warm and doesn’t do that again.”

