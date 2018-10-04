Rhode Island man sentenced for fatally shooting a cab driver

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a cab driver.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Thursday that 28-year-old Ezekial Johnson, of Pawtucket, was sentenced to consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for the July 2007 murder of 42-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

Prosecutors say Johnson and two other people were in the backseat of Rodriguez’s taxi in Central Falls when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot him in the back of the head, killing him.

Prosecutors believe the three men didn’t want to pay for the taxi ride.

The case remained unsolved for several years until a witness came forward.

Johnson was found guilty in July of first-degree murder and gun charges.

