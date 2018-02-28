BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a Massachusetts heroin and fentanyl trafficking ring.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Fernando Hernandez, of Providence, was arrested in February 2017 with 22 other people in connection with drug ring based in Boston and Taunton. They say Hernandez was the leader of the Taunton ring, which included five other people.

Hernandez was also sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston to three years of probation. He pleaded guilty on November to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The court found that Hernandez was responsible for distributing more than a kilogram of heroin over a two-month period in the summer of 2016.

