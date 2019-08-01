PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping teenager and making video recordings of the assaults has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement that 20-year-old Sean Curran, of Warwick, was sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say on several dates in 2016 Curran performed sexual acts on a 16-year-old victim while the victim slept and was not aware of what was going on. Additionally, Curran recorded and stored the acts on his cellphone.

Curran pleaded no contest in April in Kent County Superior Court to sexual assault, video voyeurism, and child pornography charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)