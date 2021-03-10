Rhode Island man sentenced to federal prison for traveling to Canada to have sex with teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who officials say traveled to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Herbert J. Rodas of Pawtucket was sentenced Wednesday for engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in foreign places, transferring obscene material to a minor, and receipt of child pornography.

Officials say leading up to Rodas’s trip in April of 2019, he communicated with the victim online for several months, sending obscene images of himself and soliciting sexually explicit photographs in return.

While entering his guilty plea, he admitted to flying to Canada, renting a hotel room in his name and meeting with the victim several times over the course of three days to engage in illicit sexual activity.

In June of 2019, the Winnipeg Police Service contacted the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations in Rhode Island to report the sexual assault of a 13-year-old female.

