Rhode Island man struck, killed after running across highway in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who got out of a pickup truck and ran across a highway after an argument was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle, Massachusetts state police said Sunday.

Police said Ulise M. Pena, 47, of Pawtucket, was a passenger in a truck traveling west on Route 195 in Swansea early Saturday evening when he got in an argument with the driver. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Providence, pulled over, and the victim got out and ran across the highway to the eastbound side.

The man was then struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Lincoln, Rhode Island, man.

The crash remains under investigation.

