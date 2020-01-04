Rhode Island marks women’s suffrage anniversary with events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is hosting a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Rhode Island ratifying the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The Democrat has planned the event for 10 a.m. Monday at the Statehouse Library.

In commemoration of women’s suffrage, Gorbea will announce programs and activities to be offered throughout the state this year to increase civic literacy and engagement. Those include new resources for educators and a new partnership with the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.

“The anniversary of the 19th Amendment is a powerful opportunity to engage Rhode Islanders, especially our youth, in important conversations about the complex history of the women’s suffrage movement and how that history relates to their own civic engagement today,” Gorbea said in a statement.

The Rhode Island General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment on Jan. 6, 1920, the first day of its legislative session that year. Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed for ratification in August 1920.

