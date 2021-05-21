PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Daniel McKee has signed into law legislation that increases Rhode Island’s minimum hourly wage incrementally to $15 over the next few years.

The current $11.50 minimum will go up to $12.25 next Jan. 1, then will increase annually until it hits $15 on Jan. 1, 2025.

“Raising the minimum wage will benefit thousands of working Rhode Islanders and families across our state,” the Democratic governor said in a statement Thursday. “This boost in wages will go back into our local economy, supporting small businesses and our communities.”

The bills to raise the minimum wage were introduced by Sen. Ana Quezada, of Providence, and Rep. David Bennett, of Warwick, both Democrats.

The raises were backed by organized labor. Some business groups lobbied for smaller increases or none at all.

Rhode Island’s tipped minimum wage will remain at $3.89 an hour.

