Rhode Island name change in balance as last votes counted

Rhode Island is resuming vote counting after record turnout that delivered its four electoral votes to Joe Biden and returned all three of the state’s congressional Democrats to Washington.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello was waiting to see how badly he was beaten by Republican activist Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung.

She outpolled him in a district in western Cranston that backed Donald Trump for president for a second time.

Rhode Islanders also are awaiting the fate of a referendum to drop a “Plantations” reference from the state’s official name.

A similar measure was defeated a decade ago, but the campaign was resurrected amid national anguish over racial injustice.

