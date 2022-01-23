PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced that $2 million in federal funding is available to help Rhode Island charitable organizations assist people experiencing homelessness this winter.

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, made the announcement about the new Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding with the United Way of Rhode Island on Friday.

The money can be used to supplement food and shelter programs run by local nonprofits and social service organizations.

About $1.25 million will be used in Providence County and the rest will be distributed across the state.

“This federal funding will help feed the hungry, prevent struggling people from becoming homeless and deliver essential services to those in need,” Reed said in a statement. “Rhode Island has a lot of wonderful local non-profit organizations that have worked overtime throughout this pandemic to help deliver care, compassion, hope and vital assistance. This new infusion of federal funding will help them aid local residents.”

The United Way said it gets calls daily from Rhode Island residents in need of food, shelter or help paying for utilities. The funding is part of a $530 million effort to address hunger and emergency housing needs.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)