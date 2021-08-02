PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has moved into the “high” rate of coronavirus transmission, according to state Department of Health numbers released Monday.

The state now has a rate of more than 103 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Rhode Island was in the moderate zone in mid-July.

The department also reported about 450 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, while the seven-day new case average rose to 156, the highest since mid-May.

No new deaths were reported and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was down to 27 from 31 reported on Friday.

The department does not update its numbers on weekends.

The federal Centers for Disease Control of Prention last week recommended that everyone in counties with substantial or high spread of coronavirus wear masks in indoor oublic spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

More than 659,000 people have now been fully vaccinated in Rhode Island.

