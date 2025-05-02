An officer shooting at a suspect in Johnston, Rhode Island.

It happened at a gas station Saturday night.

The driver is seen backing up, driving ahead, and clipping the officer.

The officer fires off rounds, falling to the ground.

Police say they were initially called to the gas station by someone who claimed a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot.

But they say the situation escalated as officers conducted a background check on the two people involved and found one of the suspected had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police body camera video shows another angle, the suspect accelerating his car towards an officer who then drew his gun.

The officer fired four shots and fell to the ground.

Police found the suspects car in a shopping plaza across the street and arrested him.

Police administered first aid and called for emergency officials to take him to the hospital.

A criminal complaint says the man was shot in his torso.

The officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

