Rhode Island officials announce overnight road closures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to close Route 6 West at the Hartford Avenue exit in Providence as part of road work.

The closure will occur Monday from midnight until 5 a.m. Drivers will need to detour using the Hartford Avenue off-ramp to Killingly Street and then back onto Route 6.

On Tuesday, from midnight to 5 a.m., the department is scheduled to close Route 6 East at the Killingly Street exit in Providence with all traffic detouring to Hartford Avenue, and then back onto Route 6.

The closures are needed to safely remove bridge beams for the $10.8 million Woonasquatucket River Bridge project. Department officials said they chose the overnight closure times because traffic volumes are typically very low.

