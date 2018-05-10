Rhode Island police: Man stole running vehicle with 2 kids inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police are looking for a man they say stole a vehicle with two young children inside it.

Providence police say the children, an 8-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were found safe just minutes after their father’s SUV was taken.

Their father parked the Ford Escape with the engine running at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and walked away to meet another family member.

An unknown suspect got into the vehicle and drove away.

The father called police, who found the vehicle about 12 minutes later with the unharmed children inside.

Investigators think the suspect fled on foot.

