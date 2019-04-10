WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a Rhode Island police officer was injured when his cruiser flipped over.

Woonsocket Chief Thomas Oates says the SUV rolled onto its roof at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Oates says the officer, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with neck and back pain. Authorities say the officer was conscious and alert. No name was released.

The crash remains under investigation, but the preliminary investigation indicates the cruiser may have struck two parked cars before flipping. One of the parked cars was towed from the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor.

