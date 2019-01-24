NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a Rhode Island police officer has been injured in an early morning head-on crash with another vehicle.

WPRI-TV reports that the officer’s cruiser and a Jeep Wrangler crashed in North Providence at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses tell the station it took rescue crews about 30 minutes to get the officer out of the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

The Providence Journal reports that the officer was taken to the hospital with a fractured arm.

Police say the woman driving the Jeep was not injured and is facing a drunken driving charge.

No names were released.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)