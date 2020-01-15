Rhode Island police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jania McDuffie was last seen in Cranston in the area of Pontiac and Beeckman avenues, according to the Cranston Police Department.

McDuffie is described as Hispanic and light-skinned. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a bulldog on the front and camouflage-type pants.

Police say foul play is not suspected in her disappearance and she is believed to have run away from home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at 401-942-2211.

