Rhode Island police track down missing 10-year-old girl

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island have tracked down a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jania McDuffie was reported missing Wednesday morning in Cranston in the area of Pontiac and Beeckman avenues, according to the Cranston Police Department.

McDuffie was found safe hours later. Police say foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.

No additional information was immediately available.

