Rhode Island positivity rate, hospitalizations on the rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s coronavirus test positivity rate and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 are continuing to climb, according to state Department of Health data released Friday.

The 198 new positive cases were out of about 6,600 tests, a 3% positivity rate.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in the state has now risen over the past two weeks from about 1.1% on Oct. 1 to nearly 2.1% on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The state also adjusted the number of new confirmed cases on Wednesday to 279, the largest one-day total since early May.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 122 on Oct. 1 to 199 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

There were 137 people in the state’s hospitals with the disease as of Wednesday, up from 131 the previous day, and the highest one-day total since June 11.

The state also reported three new virus-related fatalities, for a total of 1,152.

