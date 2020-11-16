WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A state-run psychiatric hospital in Rhode Island is dealing with a “significant” coronavirus outbreak caused in part by employees showing up to work sick, authorities said.

The outbreak includes a dozen staff members and six patients, according to an email sent to staff Friday by Brian Daly, the chief medical officer at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, and obtained by The Providence Journal.

Randal Edgar, a spokesperson for the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which oversees the hospital, said in an email to The Associated Press on Monday that the newspaper’s report was accurate, but did not provide additional details or updates.

“The most troubling information we uncovered in doing contact tracing is that some staff members worked even while they had significant symptoms of cold or flu-like illness,” Daly’s email said. “This means that they signed the attestation we all sign every day saying they did not have these symptoms when they did.”

The email went on to say that many patients are vulnerable and at an increased risk of having serious health complications from the illness.

REMOTE LEARNING

Rhode Island’s two major teachers’ unions on Monday called for a “holiday pause” to in-person learning and a move to distance learning for all K-12 students by Nov. 23.

The National Education Association Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals called for better contact tracing and more frequent testing in schools, improved air filtration, and a deep cleaning of schools buildings.

The state Department of Education works with the state Department of Health to monitor the spread of the virus, spokesperson Emily Crowell said in an emailed statement.

“We know that in-person learning is the best option for our kids and that our schools are following rigorous safety protocols in order to support our students and teachers who are in the classroom,” the statement said.

Two Rhode Island schools moved to remote learning on Monday over coronavirus concerns.

Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick announced that classes will be held virtually Monday after four students and two staffers tested positive for the disease, authorities said.

The all-boys Catholic school in Warwick plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday if contact tracing can be completed by the end of Monday.

Orlo Avenue Elementary School in East Providence is moving to virtual learning until Nov. 30 because of COVID-19-related staffing issues, WJAR-TV reported.

COURT CANCELLATIONS

Providence Municipal Court has canceled all arraignments and hearings until further notice, Chief Judge Frank Caprio said in a statement Sunday.

Anyone with a trial date to appear before the Municipal Court during the closure will receive a new summons in the upcoming days.

Fines can be paid online or in-person at the Public Safety Complex.

The court handles disputes involving parking and traffic enforcement in the city.

