Rhode Island records state’s highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

(AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo reported Sunday the state saw 24 additional deaths from COVID-19, the state’s highest single-day toll, increasing the state’s fatalities to 320.

The new deaths were in addition to 188 new positive tests for people carrying the virus, increasing the statewide total to just below 9,500.

Raimondo used her Sunday news conference to remind people not to congregate outside in the good weather.

“It is so tempting to have some friends over, get together in a big group, go play ball in the park, let your kids hang out with a bunch of friends in the park, I’m just asking you to please not do that,” she said. “Hang in there for just a little bit longer and it will keep all of us safe.”

She said it appears that people failed to abide by the no-congregation request over the Easter and Seder religious holidays of last month.

“What we saw two weeks after that was a marked increase in hospitalizations,” she said. “So let’s hunker down to the extent possible today so that two weeks from now we don’t see any unfortunate increase in hospitalizations.”

She said Rhode Island is also joining with a number of other East Coast states to jointly buy personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

“We’ve all learned, every governor who has been living this for the past couple of months, knows how hard it is to get your hands on the PPE you need at the price that you are willing to pay exactly when you need it,” she said.

