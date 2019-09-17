Rhode Island reports 2 more people have mosquito-borne EEE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials have confirmed two more human cases of eastern equine encephalitis this season.

The state health and environmental management departments said Tuesday two people have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering, bringing the number of human EEE cases to three. An adult West Warwick resident died last week.

Officials say a child younger than 10 years old from Coventry and an adult over 50 from Charlestown contracted the mosquito-borne disease, likely in late August. Communities at critical risk for EEE were aerially sprayed with pesticide last week.

EEE was also confirmed in a deer from Exeter this week.

In neighboring Massachusetts, officials confirmed the state’s eighth human case of EEE Friday. One case was fatal.

The CDC says seven human cases are typically reported annually nationwide.

