Rhode Island residents concerned about high-voltage line at beach

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Residents of Block Island are concerned about how a high-voltage power line for the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. that is supposed to be buried became exposed.

The power line was visible Wednesday at low tide at State Beach. WJAR-TV reports that the 37,500-volt power line runs electricity generated by offshore Deepwater Wind turbines to the mainland and island residents.

Resident Doc Lewis says people have been assured it is safe, but asked “would you want your children stepping on 40,000 volts?”

Utility National Grid says shifting sediment has exposed the line, but officials are “confident” it is safe. National Grid officials say they will keep Block Island updated on the situation.