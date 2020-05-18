Rhode Island restaurant owners get creative to reopen with outdoor seating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - People in Rhode Island will once again be able to enjoy a meal at a restaurant as part of the state’s reopening plan.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is letting restaurants reopen Monday with outdoor seating only.

Customers must make a reservation and will be limited to five people per table.

Staff members will wear masks and gloves and customers will be asked to wear a face covering.

Many restaurants converted outdoor spaces into seating so they could reopen.

Armando Bisceglia, owner of Bacco Vino and Contorni in Providence, converted his parking lot into a patio with a few tables eight feet apart.

“We have to make it work with what we’ve got,” he said. “Whether the investment is good, wrong or indifferent, it needs to happen. People want this and we have to give people what they want.”

Ryan Moran, owner of Alaina’s Ale House in Richmond, is using his empty yard for seating.

He’ll have disposable menus and silverware, as well as hand sanitizer.

“We’re a family restaurant,” he said. “We’re very excited to have everyone back.”

New Hampshire restaurants also reopened for outdoor seating only on Monday.

