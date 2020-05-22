Rhode Island restaurants can open at 50% capacity for indoor dining in phase 2 plan

Rhode Island restaurants will be allowed to open under the governor’s phase 2 plan, set for June 1.

Ocean State Gov. Gina Raimondo said all restaurants can open for indoor dining if they allow only 50% of their capacity and adhere to safety precautions set out in her plans.

Plans require everyone inside of a restaurant to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face masks.

She said lines in restaurant lobbies and bathrooms are forbidden.

“Going out to eat is going to feel different, no doubt about it. People are going to be wearing their masks, you’re going to have to keep your distance. There cannot be a line at the hostess station to wait for your table,” she said.

