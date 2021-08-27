PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has made it easier for retired nurses and other health care workers to re-enter the workforce without affecting their pension.

Gov. Dan McKee signed the executive order on Thursday to make sure there are enough health care professionals during the pandemic. Many hospitals have experienced staffing shortages, and there are concerns about another resurgence of coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant.

If a retiree is determined by the state Department of Health to have the skills necessary to address the pandemic, the agency can provide a written certification that their re-employment is of finite duration and is necessitated by the good faith belief that their skills are needed, the order says.

McKee previously said that workers at state-licensed health care facility are required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. There have been protests against the requirement.

The state is also preparing a field hospital Cranston for possible reopening if it is needed to help handle a surge in new cases.

The site originally opened in December, and was taken out of service in March, but kept stocked with medical equipment and other supplies.

