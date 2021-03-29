Rhode Island sees a rise in COVID-19 cases among children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials are monitoring a recent rise in new confirmed COVID-19 cases among children ages 10 to 14 in Rhode Island.

The 10- to 14-year-old age group, which is not yet eligible for vaccines, now has the third-highest rate of weekly infections with nearly 260 cases per 100,000 people, WPRI-TV reported Monday. Only the 15- to 18-year-old and 19- to 24-year-old groups have higher weekly infection rates, according to state statistics.

“We have seen a modest increase in cases among children over the last few weeks,” state Department of Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told the station. “While much smaller in magnitude than what we have seen at other points in the pandemic, it’s something we’re watching closely.”

The reason for the uptick is still under investigation, but children have become more active in recent weeks, he said. For example, the state has seen a rise in sports-related infections, with 85 already this month compared to 65 in all of February.

“Schools continue to require regular testing of athletes, which may detect some asymptomatic cases,” Wendelken said. “Even beyond sports, we are all a little more active and mobile now. That means more people, and more young people, are in recreational venues and settings.”

Other states are seeing similar situations among young people.

