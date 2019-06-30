Rhode Island state beaches and parks to offer free sunscreen

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is once again participating in a program to offer free sunscreen at all state-run beaches and most state parks this summer.

The state is teaming up with sunscreen company Raw Elements USA to offer free sunscreen dispenser stations.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management plans to launch the program Monday morning at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett.

The department’s director, Janet Coit, and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, plan to attend, along with the sunscreen company’s founder and representatives from the state health department.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., with more than two million new cases diagnosed and more than five million people treated each year.

Overexposure to the sun is the leading cause of skin cancer.

