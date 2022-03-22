PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The head of the Rhode Island State Police is stepping down to become the town manager of South Kingstown.

The South Kingstown Town Council named State Police Col. James Manni as town manager Monday night. Shortly after, Gov. Dan McKee issued a statement that said Manni will retire after a 28-year career with the state police.

McKee said Manni will continue leading the state police until April 29 since he starts his new job in his hometown on May 2.

McKee praised Manni for his integrity, professionalism and dedication. Manni said leading the agency has been the honor of his lifetime.

“I leave with the confidence that the agency is set up to succeed and continue in its mission of serving and protecting,” he said in a statement.

McKee plans to announce a successor before Manni leaves.

Manni was appointed by former Gov. Gina Raimondo in December 2018 to serve as the 14th superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety. He became a trooper in 1990, retiring in 2015 as a major. He worked at the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority and served as Narragansett’s town manager before returning to the state police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)