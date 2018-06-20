RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — A boy who lost a stuffed animal on a highway has a new one thanks to the Rhode Island State Police.

Four-year-old Will Ketcher was riding in a car when his stuffed cheetah, Roger, fell out the window onto Interstate 95. Heartbroken, his dad suggested they write to the state police after the family returned home to Brooklyn.

The letter began: “Dear Rhode Island State Highway Patrol, I lost my Roger … can you please find him?”

Cpl. Lawens Fevrier tells WPRI-TV “we were all 4 years old at one time in our lives.” Patrols found no sign of Roger.

The state police sent the boy a package explaining they did find another cheetah who wanted to live in New York, who they also made a trooper.

