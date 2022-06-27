PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Democratic candidate for the Rhode Island State Senate was allegedly punched in the face by her Republican opponent during an abortion protest at the state capitol Friday night.

The confrontation was caught on camera by other protestors at the rally as Jeann Lugo, a Providence police officer punched Democratic candidate Jennifer Rourke amid a chaotic scene.

Following the event, Lugo was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges and announced that he will be stepping down from the state senate race.

Rourke said that the assault is the reason why people like her don’t run for office because of the threat of violence against Black and Brown candidates.

Lugo was off-duty at the time of the event and was placed on administrative leave by the police department following the incident.

Lugo will make his first court appearance in July.

