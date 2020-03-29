Rhode Island stopping all cars with out-of-state plates, enforcing 2-week quarantine

The National Guard is now stopping all out-of-state drivers entering Rhode Island and telling them to quarantine for two weeks.

Police are also continuing to knock on the doors of homes with New York license plates to tell visitors from the Empire State to quarantine, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to sue the state for targeting New Yorkers.

Rhode Island will close all non-essential businesses starting tomorrow.

