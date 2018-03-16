CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A vehicle has crashed into a Rhode Island print shop for the second time this month.

Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front of a Sir Speedy in Cranston at about 1 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video from inside the shop shows the pickup slamming through the glass front door, producing a cloud of smoke.

No one was hurt.

A classic car crashed into the shop on March 1.

Store owner Patrick Welch tells WPRI-TV the damage was much worse this time, but he plans to stay open and asked customers to use the side door.

He says his business has been struck by vehicles five times in 15 years.

Police say the pickup driver, who was apparently fiddling with his Bluetooth, was not charged.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)