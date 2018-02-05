Rhode Island supermarket deli closes due to listeria concerns

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The deli area of a Rhode Island supermarket has temporarily closed over listeria concerns.

Stop & Shop officials say they discovered the meats and cheese sold at their Warwick location may have been exposed to the bacteria between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2.

The chain says there were no confirmed illnesses, but they have closed the deli area “out of an abundance of caution.” Customers who purchased the items may contact store management.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say symptoms of listeria include stiff neck, headache, confusion, convulsions and a fever. The bacteria can lead to fatal infections for people with weakened immune systems.

A chain spokesman says the hope to re-open the deli area soon. The rest of the store is still open.

