Rhode Island takes steps to protect elderly during pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is taking extra steps to protect residents of the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities who are particularly susceptible to the coronavirus, state Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said Friday.

The state reported an additional 13 COVID-19-related fatalities on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 118 deaths. Of the 13 new deaths, 10 lived in what Alexander-Scott called congregate-care facilities. One of the new deaths was a person over the age of 100, she said.

More than 90 of the state’s total deaths lived in such facilities.

“We are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” she said.

Measures either already in place or set for launch soon include isolation at the first sign of symptoms; aggressive and more frequent testing of residents and their caregivers every seven to 10 days; and the creation of “strike teams” that can be deployed to nursing homes that are experiencing outbreaks to aid the staff.

The state will also provide support for families taking care of elderly relatives at home, she said.

In addition to the 13 new deaths, the state Department of Health announced 366 new cases of the disease Friday, bringing the state total to almost 4,200.

___

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION

Beacon Mutual Insurance Co., Rhode Island’s dominant workers’ compensation insurer, will work under the presumption that frontline health care workers who contract COVID-19 got the disease in the line of duty, and are therefore eligible for benefits, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.

The company will also expedite the claims of health care workers, the Democrat said.

___

PREPARED FOR SURGE

Rhode Island’s hospitals are prepared for an expected surge in coronavirus patients, the governor said.

The state’s hospitals have increased bed capacity by about 250% and the state has also set up two temporary field hospitals with 1,200 additional beds if hospitals are overwhelmed, she said.

Even though the state has procured 1.2 million masks, 1.5 million gloves and 10,000 face shields for health care workers in the past week, the state is still short of its goal of having a one-month’s supply of personal protective gear in reserve, she said.

___

STATE OFFICE CLOSED

Rhode Island Department of Human Services has temporarily closed its Pawtucket office after dozens of employees came into contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The office has been closed to the public since March 17, but staff continued to work handling applications for public assistance.

About two-thirds of the roughly 100 workers assigned to the office are affected and are in quarantine, agency spokeswoman Alisha Pina said in a statement.

The office will receive a “deep clean” per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, she said.

___

VENTILATOR PROJECT

The University of Rhode Island’s project to refurbish unused sleep apnea machines for use by COVID-19 patients launched on Friday, a university spokeswoman said.

The project is a partnership involving the university, the Rhode Island Commerce Corp., the state Department of Health, fire departments and other partners.

The project has been collecting donations of CPAP and BiPAP machines not currently being used. They are being refurbished by a volunteer group of engineers, designers, technicians and doctors.

They will be distributed as needed and can be used as supplementary respiratory equipment, giving doctors the flexibility to free up time on hospital ventilators.

The work is being done under the oversight of Tao Wei, an associate professor of electrical engineering at the university.

