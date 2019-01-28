SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island teen living with muscular dystrophy will be able to see his favorite NFL team play when he heads down to Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots fan Adam Aref has always wanted to experience the hype of a Super Bowl game and now will thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 19-year-old has a rare genetic disease known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is progressive, irreversible and incurable.

Aref got his wish granted back in November and was excited when the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the American Football Conference championship.

“I always wanted to go to the big game and I can’t believe (the Patriots) made it,” he said.

Sixteen kids across the country were granted the same wish, thanks to a devoted partnership between the NFL and Make-A-Wish.

Rich Greif of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island says members of the Patriots have also stepped up to make wishes come true.

“Rob Gronkowski has granted 14 wishes, Julian Edelman has granted a number of wishes, so they’ve been a great partner of ours,” he said.

Aref leaves on Thursday for Atlanta for a special private party for the Make-A-Wish recipients.

They will also receive a behind-the-scenes tour of Mercedes Benz Stadium and will meet some of the players.

