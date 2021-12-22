PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has announced plans to assist residents who are struggling to pay bills in the winter after the state received an additional $21.9 million in federal funding.

The additional federal funding is a part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which will help people pay their heating bills. The state also received $30 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to contribute to the LIHEAP fund, Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Starting next year, the state also said it would assist its residents with their water and wastewater bills through another assistance program called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

On average LIHEP helps 30,000 households in Rhode Island every season and grants $555 to $1,201 to help cover utilities, the state said.

Gov. McKee said that “these federal programs are a lifeline to help people experiencing hardships prevent shut-offs and stay up-to-date on utility bills.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)