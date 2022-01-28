PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Another half a million at-home tests for COVID-19 are being distributed to residents in Rhode Island.

Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday that 70% of the tests will go to city and town governments for redistribution to residents. The remaining 30% will be given to community organizations like housing authorities and religious and cultural groups that serve vulnerable populations.

The state has already distributed 500,000 tests, bringing the total number of tests made available to residents to 1 million in slightly over a month.

The first batches of the new tests are scheduled to be distributed Friday.

“Our whole-of-government COVID response team is focused on making it more convenient for Rhode Islanders to get tested when they need to,” McKee said.

