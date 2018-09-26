Rhode Island to get $800,000 under 50-state Uber settlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ride-hailing company Uber will pay $800,000 to Rhode Island after the company failed for a year to notify drivers that hackers had stolen their personal information.

The settlement announced Wednesday is part of a $148 million joint resolution with all 50 states and the District of Columbia related to the November 2016 data breach.

Democratic state Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office says Rhode Island’s share will be about $800,000.

Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had accessed personal data, including driver’s license information, for roughly 600,000 Uber drivers. The company acknowledged the breach in November 2017, saying it paid $100,000 in ransom for the stolen information to be destroyed.

The states sued Uber, saying the company violated laws requiring it to promptly notify people affected by the breach.

