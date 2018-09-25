NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island town council that approved a nonbinding resolution to boycott Nike products decided to reverse their decision.

The North Smithfield Town Council voted Monday to withdraw a resolution that would ask local departments to avoid buying Nike products.

Officials initially passed the proposal last week after Nike named former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a spokesperson for its new ad campaign.

Kaepernick started kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice, prompting pushback from those who believe the demonstration shows disrespect for law enforcement and military veterans.

