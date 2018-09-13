Rhode Island wedding officiant charged with using stolen credit card

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A non-denominational minister from Rhode Island who has won several awards as a wedding officiant has been charged with using a credit card reported stolen by a guest at a wedding he officiated.

The Newport Daily News reports that 39-year-old James Stern was released on personal recognizance after appearing in court Wednesday to face a felony charge of fraudulent credit card use. He did not enter a plea. He pleaded not guilty to two related misdemeanor charges.

Police say a woman reported her purse containing the card was stolen from a Newport hotel room where she was staying for her friend’s wedding. The card was used at several locations. Police say they have surveillance video of Stern making a purchase.

When reached by phone Thursday, Stern said he didn’t want to comment.