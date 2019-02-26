Rhode Island woman dies in Massachusetts crash

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a Rhode Island woman has died in a rollover crash on a Massachusetts highway.

Police say 65-year-old Judith Wright was driving west on Interstate 195 in Somerset on Tuesday morning when her SUV went out of control and rolled over the median.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The reason her SUV went out of control remains under investigation.

