PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman accused of neglecting to care for her newborn son until he died pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge.

Ginalys Velazquez Camara, 22, delivered the baby at a Providence apartment with no medical assistance March 23 and didn’t take the baby to a hospital, police said. Her brother found the baby unresponsive on March 30 and called 911, according to an affidavit.

Velazquez Camara was originally charged with first-degree murder in April, but a grand jury decided to indict her on the lesser charge.

She was arraigned on the new charge on Monday, and her bail was set at $50,000. Her next court date is scheduled for April 8.

Her attorney, Jeff Pine, said there were “a lot of issues going on” at the time of the baby’s birth.

