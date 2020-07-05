Rhode Island woman surprises cousin with kidney donation

A Rhode Island woman surprised her cousin with a very personal gift — one of her kidneys.

Ashley Tartarian said her cousin Justin has dealt with diabetes his entire life, and after a car accident doctors told him he had kidney failure.

“He was pretty sad and pretty upset and there was a lot of depression, that happens for a 36-year-old that was dying,” Ashley said. “He went downhill pretty quickly to the point where my cousin wasn’t able to walk anymore … it was weighing pretty heavy on my heart.”

Searches for kidney donors can take years, but Justin’s match was right down the road. Ashley gave him the news during his drive-by birthday parade.

