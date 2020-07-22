Rhode Island women design smile friendly face mask

(WHDH) — Two Rhode Island women are working together to create a unique face mask.

“I am sure everyone who has a covering on that covers their lips, one time or another has had difficulty understanding and even hearing what another person is saying,” Linda Greco said.

So, she and Linda Harndis decided to make smile friendly masks with a clear vinyl insert that allows a person’s mouth to be seen.

The pair started making masks in May but now, their new “Speak Easy” mask is even more smile friendly than their original design.

Schools, healthcare workers and even car dealerships are showing interest in their work.

“They were actually telling us, we don’t want the traditional or original mask, we want something we can see emotions, we can see facial expressions,” Harndis said.

They said there is such a high demand for their masks that they have had to move production from their home to a printing shop in Fall River.

“We just couldn’t get it out there fast enough so now we can produce at least a couple thousand of them if we need to,” Harndis said.

