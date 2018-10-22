Rhode Island yacht club damaged by fire

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — A fire has forced a Rhode Island yacht club to close down temporarily for repairs.

The blaze at the Bristol Yacht Club was reported at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello says it appears the fire was caused by someone throwing a cigarette butt or some other smoking material into the mulch. The fire then spread to the building, which suffered significant damage.

It took about three hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Club Commodore Ruth Souto said in a statement “we are a community and will work together to overcome this unfortunate circumstance.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)