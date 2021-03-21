Rhode Island youth volunteer to test vaccine

More than a dozen Rhode Island students are volunteering for Moderna’s vaccine trial on children.

The clinical trial includes 3,000 teens and pre-teens — including the Rhode Island students, who range from sixth to eighth graders. Right now, only people 16 and older can get the vaccine and researchers are looking at the vaccine’s impact on 12- to 17-year-olds.

“I was a little hesitant at first, ’cause it sounded kinda scary almost. But in the end I really wanted to do it because it helps other people,” said student Janie Palan.

“These kids are pumped to be helping and contributing to something that will ultimately, hopefully, free us from this really difficult year,” said Martha Palan, Janie’s mother.

Students won’t know whether or not they got the actual shot or a placebo, but either way they feel excited to be part of history.

“I’m excited to kind of be able to say that I did that in the future,” Janie Palan said.

